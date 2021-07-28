Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.27. 98,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,292. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $152.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

