Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,825 shares of company stock worth $893,022. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.16.

PNC traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $182.62. 11,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

