Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Up 6.7%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.04. 9,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,670,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 756,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

