Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.64. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

