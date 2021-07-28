Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

KMB stock opened at $136.25 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.64.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

