Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMP.UN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.75 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

KMP.UN stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,809. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.07. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.87 and a 12 month high of C$21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

