KeyCorp Weighs in on The RealReal, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for The RealReal in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on REAL. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The RealReal has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,265,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,950,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,762,000 after acquiring an additional 294,332 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 26.4% in the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,717,000 after acquiring an additional 587,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 13.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,196,000 after acquiring an additional 314,563 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2,898.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,358 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $81,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $54,021.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,191 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

