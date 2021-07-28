KeyCorp Comments on Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,707,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,571,000 after acquiring an additional 179,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.