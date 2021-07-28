Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Update

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Danske cut shares of Kesko Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KKOYY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. 174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,681. Kesko Oyj has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.