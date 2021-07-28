Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.00

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 124.71 ($1.63), with a volume of 16497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.90 ($1.64).

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Kerry Group from £131 ($171.15) to £133 ($173.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.51 million and a PE ratio of 40.29.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

