Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KPELY opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Keppel has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $8.62.
Keppel Company Profile
