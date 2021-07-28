Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPELY opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Keppel has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

