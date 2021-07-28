Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 43,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 333,830 shares.The stock last traded at $11.90 and had previously closed at $11.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $963.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,662,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 759.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 670,905 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 176,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,387,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,157,000 after buying an additional 167,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 433,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 109,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

