Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 193 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,815,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after buying an additional 175,978 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after buying an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $77.20. 804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,692. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $79.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.76.

