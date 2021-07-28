Kaizen Financial Strategies Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

XHB traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $73.33. 79,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $48.63 and a one year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

