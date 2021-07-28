Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 85,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.73. 190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,832. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $106.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.48.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

