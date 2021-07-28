Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $741,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in MetLife were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in MetLife by 301.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of MetLife by 253.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 31,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,039,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.63. The company had a trading volume of 175,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,287. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

