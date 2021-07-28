Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $578,000 Stock Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 54,614 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 463,548.6% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 171,513 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,800,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ traded up $4.25 on Wednesday, reaching $72.53. 83,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.75. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

