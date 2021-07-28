Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.
Shares of JNPR traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38.
In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.
