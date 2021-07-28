Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.