JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDMHF. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock opened at $535.00 on Monday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $541.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.77.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.