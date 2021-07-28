JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDMHF. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock opened at $535.00 on Monday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $541.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.77.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

