JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS HLTOY opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

