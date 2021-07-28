JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,310 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Genprex were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genprex during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genprex during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Genprex by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Genprex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Genprex stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $137.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.70. Genprex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options.

