JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,113,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

