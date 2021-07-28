JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.15.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 17.85 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 16.01 and a 1-year high of 21.00.

In other EverCommerce news, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

