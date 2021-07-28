JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) by 515.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global Cord Blood were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CO opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50. Global Cord Blood Co. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter.

Global Cord Blood Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

