JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $61,000 Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,919 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 170,757 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 960.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 160,451 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 2,607.5% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 142,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 137,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $4,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $211,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,898,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,982,762.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,894 shares in the company, valued at $87,257,196.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,197,158 shares of company stock valued at $491,022,091. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSH opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.31. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

