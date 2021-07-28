JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) to Underweight

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.20 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.
UNLRY opened at $6.32 on Monday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
