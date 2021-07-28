JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) to Underweight

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.20 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

UNLRY opened at $6.32 on Monday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31.

Get PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk alerts:

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, cosmetic products, tea based beverages, and fruit juices, as well as leases office space. It offers its products under the Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Sunlight, Wall's, Royco, Bango, and other brands.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.