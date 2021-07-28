JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 501

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 501 ($6.55) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

INF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Informa to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 586.20 ($7.66).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 487 ($6.36) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 522.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

