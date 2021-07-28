JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) by 1,348.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URTY. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 680.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 stock opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $129.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09.

