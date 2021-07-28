JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Round Hill Music Royalty Fund (OTC:RHILF)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Round Hill Music Royalty Fund (OTC:RHILF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of RHILF opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Round Hill Music Royalty Fund has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

About Round Hill Music Royalty Fund

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Ltd. operates as a investment company. The company intends to be UK resident for taxation purposes and to carry on business as an investment trust. Its objective is to provide investors with an level of regular and income and capital returns from investment primarily in quality & music intellectual property.

