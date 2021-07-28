JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Round Hill Music Royalty Fund (OTC:RHILF)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Round Hill Music Royalty Fund (OTC:RHILF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of RHILF opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Round Hill Music Royalty Fund has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.10.
About Round Hill Music Royalty Fund
