JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,497 Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kenon by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Kenon by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kenon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,189,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenon stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.31.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 162.95% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

