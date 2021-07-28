JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBJP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 908,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.