Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $212.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $212.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.