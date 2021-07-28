John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.56

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and traded as low as $37.52. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 27,691 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.