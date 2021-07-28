John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.33. The stock had a trading volume of 215,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,729. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

