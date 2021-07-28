Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.30% of Jianpu Technology worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the first quarter worth $40,000. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JT stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50. Jianpu Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

