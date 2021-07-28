JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share.
Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 520,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,175. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $21.96.
In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
JetBlue Airways Company Profile
JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.
