Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.81.

AMD stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,507,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,770,036. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,650 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after purchasing an additional 201,624 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

