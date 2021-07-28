Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Premier Foods plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Premier Foods in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Premier Foods’ FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS PRRFY opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Premier Foods’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

