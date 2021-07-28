Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $67.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1,863.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,434 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Comerica by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Comerica by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 473,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

