JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by DZ Bank to Sell

DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JD. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in JD.com by 90.4% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 137.3% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

