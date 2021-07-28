Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 26.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,899,000 after purchasing an additional 287,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAL opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.48. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

