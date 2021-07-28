Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in LTC Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

LTC opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.