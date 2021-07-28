Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 27,171 TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $199,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $355,000.

Shares of TZPSU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

