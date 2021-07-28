Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,114,522 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SWX opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

