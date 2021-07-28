Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $288,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.86. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

