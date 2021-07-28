Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 25,000 Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Get Global Synergy Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSAQU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.