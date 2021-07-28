Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 101,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RAIL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 80,073 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.49. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

