Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 66,825 Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Motion Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOTN. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motion Acquisition by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 105,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Motion Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.