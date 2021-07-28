Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 122,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

CLMT stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $525.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.73. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

