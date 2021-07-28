Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 534,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter.

BATS WLDR opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37.

